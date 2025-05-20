Updates on 3 Restaurants: One on Hiatus, One Closed, and Another Changing Name and Menu

People are hungry for restaurants news! Here’s the dish on three Jamaica Plain restaurants that people are wondering about because one looks closed, one did close, and one is changing its name and menu.



The Joint recently closed and has covered its windows. But they say they’re coming back after dealing with some electrical issues and do a spring cleaning, according to their Facebook page.



In Egleston Square, Egleston Square Main Street shared that Pikalox is changing its name to PikaPollo. The restaurant is also changing its menu to focus on Dominican fried chicken (check out their large sign that makes it clear as day).



And now the sad news. Jamaica Mi Hungry closed its Centre Street restaurant. They posted about it on Facebook, saying they were torn about whether they should close the restaurant or not. But you can still get Jamaica Mi Hungry, as their food truck is still around, and they opened a new brick and mortar spot on Devonshire Street in Downtown Boston in April.

