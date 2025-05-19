BalletRox Needs Your Help After Federal Administration Reneges on $30,000 NEA Grant

In January, BalletRox was overjoyed when it was awarded a $30,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Arts — and earlier this month they received horrible news — the NEA has withdrawn that funding.



BalletRox is appealing the decision, but doesn’t expect the decision to be reversed.

The grant was to support BalletRox’s Chance to Dance scholarship program, which provides high-quality, affordable dance education to Boston youth in Jamaica Plain at Spontaneous Celebrations and in Roxbury.

BalletRox has received grants from the NEA for 8 years, said Board Chair Jane Allard. BalletRox teaches more than 100 students through its studio program and 40% of those students receive a full scholarship. Tuition is also very low compared to other youth dance programs in the area, and all students receive free dancewear, costumes, and ballet slippers.

BalletRox received a letter from the NEA that said it’s updating its “grantmaking policy priorities to focus funding on projects that reflect the nation’s rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the president. Consequently, we are terminating awards that fall outside these new priorities.”

The letter went on to say they’re now prioritizing projects “that elevate the Nation’s HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions, celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, foster AI competency, empower houses of worship to serve communities, assist with disaster recovery, foster skilled trade jobs, make America healthy again, support the military and veterans, support Tribal communities, make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful, and support the economic development of Asian American communities.”

The NEA said BalletRox’s grant didn’t meet their new criteria because the NEA said the purpose of the grant was to “support salaries for a community dance program for youth.”

“As a small arts non-profit we operate with a very tight budget and losing this grant for the next fiscal year, significantly impacts our ability to support our scholarship program,” said Allard. “If we are not able to bridge this funding gap we may have to significantly reduce our programming, which could include canceling classes and reducing the number of scholarships we provide.”

Allard said losing the funding could lead to a reduction of hours for staff, who depend upon the steady employment. She added that a significant amount of work goes into completing the NEA application: materials, videos, and months of work. BalletRox submitted their application for this grant 18 months before the start date of the grant, and received notice of the award six months ago, and allowed to publicly announce it in January. They found it had been cancelled on May 2.

If you would like to help BalletRox keep dancing and providing scholarships to lots of children — please visit their website by clicking here.