55 New Trees Coming to Jamaicaway

Those large trees along the Jamaicaway started as slender saplings a long time ago, and the soon-to-be planted 55 new trees along the Emerald Necklace, will hopefully live as long as the current giants.



This month, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy is planting nine species of trees that were hand-picked by Conservancy field operations staff to stay consistent with the historic characteristics of the Jamaicaway while also being tolerant to road salt and other urban conditions, according to the Emerald Necklace Conservancy newsletter.

The plantings will receive new soil, gypsum to help fend off salt, and biochar to help with water retention. The young trees will also receive mulch, fencing, staking and watering bags.