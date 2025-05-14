If You’ve Got a Problem, This JP Resident Can Fix It (at Fixit Clinic) on May 17

Do you have a broken toaster, kids toys, blender, coffee machine or another household device that you’re frustrated with and ready to toss? Don’t toss it yet, because you may be able to repair it at Boston Building Resources’ Fixit Clinic on May 17.



Longtime Jamaica Plain resident Marc Benador has been volunteering at Fixit Clinics for several years, and enjoys helping people restore life into appliances and the like.

“I like interacting with people, sometimes young children with broken toys, and their sparkling eyes when starting to disassemble an item,” said Benador. “And of course the challenge: you are never sure how it is built inside and the cause of the dysfunction.”

Benador said he helps repair lots of electric items: vacuums, lamps, kitchen appliances, or other things like broken handles on luggage or wheels on rolling devides, and more.

“When no part is broken, there is a good chance it can be repaired. If a part is broken, then trying to find a replacement part is also what we do at FixIt. We are trying the impossible to save the items from being thrown away,” said Benador.

Boston Building Resources is hosting a free Fixit Clinic on May 3 from 11 am to 2 pm at 100 Terrace St., Roxbury.