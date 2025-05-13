Franklin Park Kite & Bike Festival on May 17

Let’s hope the recent rainy days take a break so everyone can fly kites and ride bikes at the Franklin Park Kite & Bike Festival on Saturday.



It seems like the festival has had to deal with rainy days during the last five years or so, with a cancellation or two. The weather reports are showing a possibility of rain on Saturday, May 17.

There’ll be food and craft vendors, community organization tables, arts and crafts, kites for sale and a make-your-own kite table. There will also be special bicycle activities for little ones with Countdown to Kindergarten, and bike helmet give-a-way.

Hopefully, we’ll have a sunny time from noon to 4 pm, so bring your picnic blankets, kites and bicycles. The festival will be at the Franklin Park Playstead.

And if you’re interested in volunteering, please send an email and someone will get in touch with you.