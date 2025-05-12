Tell City Councilors Weber and Mejia What You Want the City to Spend Money On at May 14 Event

More bike lanes? More beer gardens? More support for meals to assist homebound residents? Moving sidewalks like on The Jetsons? City Councilors Ben Weber and Julia Mejia want you to tell them what you want the city to spend money on.



At-Large City Councilor Mejia is partnering with district councilors for series of neighborhood dialogues about budget priorities, quality of life issues, and more. Weber will join her for a virtual neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, May 14.

Register here to join the meeting. The meeting is from 5 to 6:30 pm.