 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tell City Councilors Weber and Mejia What You Want the City to Spend Money On at May 14 Event

By David Ertischek on May 12, 2025

Last updated on May 6, 2025

More bike lanes? More beer gardens? More support for meals to assist homebound residents? Moving sidewalks like on The Jetsons? City Councilors Ben Weber and Julia Mejia want you to tell them what you want the city to spend money on.

At-Large City Councilor Mejia is partnering with district councilors for series of neighborhood dialogues about budget priorities, quality of life issues, and more. Weber will join her for a virtual neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, May 14.

Register here to join the meeting. The meeting is from 5 to 6:30 pm.

Post Views: 11

Published in City Services

More from City ServicesMore posts in City Services »
View Previous Post
A Boston mayoral candidates forum is scheduled for May 15…
Cresta Posts Box by CP