How Can Circuit Drive in Franklin Park Be Safer? Share Your Feedback on May 14

The city is looking to improve the safety of Circuit Drive, the main vehicular thoroughfare of Franklin Park — and they’d like community input during a virtual meeting.
On May 14, Boston Parks & Recreation and its project consultant will review existing conditions on Circuit Drive and share results of a recent traffic analysis.
Some of the questions Boston Parks & Recreation want your help with include:
- What do you need to feel safer in the park as a pedestrian and bicyclist?
- Should there be better crosswalks?
- More curb cuts?
- Traffic calming measures?
Come share your feedback and ideas on Zoom on Wed., May 14 from 6-7:30 pm. Register here for the meeting.