Mayoral Candidate Forum on May 15

A Boston mayoral candidates forum is scheduled for May 15 via Zoom.



Boston’s Democratic Wards 1, 4, 5, 10, 11, 17, 18, and 19 are hosting the forum, which will be moderated by GBH’s Saraya Wintersmith.

The four mayoral candidates are expected to participate: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Josh Kraft, Domingos DaRosa, and Kerry Augustin.

The forum will be via Zoom at 6:15 pm. Register for the forum by clicking here.