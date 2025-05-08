 Press "Enter" to skip to content

A Way’s Away: Open Streets in Jamaica Plain Happening on Nov. 2

By David Ertischek on May 8, 2025

The last several Open Street events in Jamaica Plain, in which a large portion of Centre Street is shutdown to motor vehicles, have been on warm summer days. That won’t be the case for the next Open Street in JP. The city announced that JP’s next Open Street will be on November 2.

JP’s Open Street will be the last Boston Open Street event for the year, as the others are happening during the summer and earlier in the fall across different neighborhoods. Newbury Street will have more than 10 Open Street days.

A city spokesperson said the city is trying to expand the Open Streets program beyond the summer months to encourage community gatherings in other parts of the year. Holding it in the fall also provides more time for organizers and planners. It also sounds like there may be a fall harvest them for JP’s Open Street.

