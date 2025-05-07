Tennis Anyone? Franklin Park Redoing Courts, Adding Three More, Improving Picnic Area



The city’s plan to renovate Franklin Park includes redoing and expanding the current tennis area, going from two to five courts.

The city has held several community meetings during 2024 and this year about the Shattuck picnic grove area, which is utilized as a gathering space for families, Juneteenth celebrations, picnics, and tennis.

The current plan for the tennis area includes expanding from two to five tennis courts, a drinking fountain, benches for players, a practice wall, bike racks, a community bulletin board, picnic tables, a BlueBikes station, and an area for temporary bathrooms.

The grassy/grove area near the tennis courts will also be updated with new grills, picnic tables, shade structures, bike racks, and new trees (some old trees would be removed if they are deemed not healthy or safe).

The Franklin Park Action Plan also includes removing the path that currently goes by the tennis courts into the Franklin Park woods towards Scarboro Pond. There would still be access to the woods. Look at the white-colored path (below) that goes above the tennis courts — that’s what will be removed.