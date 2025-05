Jamaica Plain Branch Library’s Spring Book Sale, Begins Thursday, Supports Programming

Funding from the three-day Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library’s Spring Book Sale goes to programming and extras, and begins on May 8.



In advance of the sale, the library is accepting book donations. Please bring your spare hardcover and paperback books to the front desk of the Jamaica Plain Branch on South Street any time during regular business hours.

The Sale begins on Thursday. Check for the hours below.