Two Jamaica Plain Churches, and a Garden, Given $1.7 Million from CPA Funds

Two Jamaica Plain churches and a garden are getting some greatly appreciated TLC thanks to Community Preservation Act funds.



CPA funds are provided for severals reasons: create or preserve affordable housing, support historic sites, or enhance open space and recreation.

The First Church (6 Eliot St.) and St. John’s Episcopal Church (1 Roanoke Ave.) will both receive money for structural repairs. First Church is receiving $550,000, and St. John’s Episcopal will receive $457,771.

In total, more than $9 million is going to 27 projects across the city are receiving money for historic preservation.

The Egleston Square Peace Garden is one of 18 projects receiving more than $9 million for open space and recreation. The Garden is receiving $703,019 to create a new community park in Egleston Square. The money will be used for upgraded paving, water access, permanent site furnishings, raised garden beds, new landscaping, and improved accessibility.

The city acquired the garden’s property last year.

The Community Preservation Fund is funded by a 1 percent property tax-based surcharge, which voters approved, on residential and business property tax bills, and annual state funding from the Massachusetts Community Preservation Trust Fund. Boston’s mayor and Community Preservation Committee recommend funding use and the Boston City Council vote to approve.