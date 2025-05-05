Coffee Talk: Mayor Wu Hosting Coffee Hour at Mozart Street Playground on Thursday

Is there at topic you’d like to discuss with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu? She will be hosting a coffee hour at the Mozart Street Playground on Thursday, May 8.



The coffee hour, which the city does across neighborhoods, is a good time to talk to the Mayor, and other city representatives from different departments will be on hand. Of course there will also be coffee, probably donuts or another snacky thing, and in the past the city has handed out potted plants.

All coffee hours are held from 10 to 11 am. If it rains, there is an alternate rain location for each event. Curtis Hall is the rain location for Jamaica Plain.