American Legion Post 76 Jamaica Plain Hosts Annual Ange’s Run 5K

American Legion Post 76 hosted the 3rd Annual Ange’s Run 5K on April 27, honoreding the memory and legacy of its former post commander Angelo Rossi.



Close to 100 runners ran through the Arnold Arboretum and finished the morning at the JP Legion located at 280 South St. with complimentary food, beverages and local entertainment.

Rossi passed away in a car accident in 2019.