Want to Go to ‘The Prom’ at The Footlight Club?

It’s not just prom season around area high schools and colleges, The Footlight Club is ending its 148th season with the musical The Prom. There’s an opportunity for you to attend a prom (with drinks!) before seeing The Prom.



The Prom was inspired by real life events at a high school in Mississippi that barred a lesbian student from its prom. The student sued, the case drew attention, and in response several performers organized an alternative prom for the student and allies.

The musical follows four “past their peak fame” Broadway performers as they travel to a

conservative small town in Indiana to help a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to high school prom.

The cast includes the couple at the center of the storm, played by Samantha Hughson and Cynthia Krebs Lee with Olivia Bartolomei, Matty Finn, Melinda Mogel and Nick Panagiotou as the four Broadway characters who are let loose in the small town. The musical is directed by Jill Tokac, with music direction from Evelyn Tomaro, choreography by Chad Flahive, and the show’s producers are Jim Ansart and Julie Joyce.

The musical opens on Friday, May 3 and runs for seven shows through May 17 at The Footlight Club’s Eliot Hall (7A Eliot St., Jamaica Plain). All performances are at 8 pm.

On May 10, in partnership with the Loring Greenough House, a specially priced ticket gets you into a pre-show prom-themed party as well. You dress up in your own prom attire, buy drinks from the Hive and nibble on refreshments.

There will be a talkback about the musical on May 11 at 2 pm with Tokac, Shira Helena Gitlin (director of Fun Home at the Burlington Players) and members of The Prom cast in a discussion on queer youth resources in partnership with BAGLY (Boston Alliance for Gay & Lesbian Youth).

Click here for tickets, or purchase them at the box office the night of the show.