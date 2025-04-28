Roundhead Brewing Kicking Off Its Summer Beer Garden Series in Jamaica Plain



Roundhead Brewing is kicking off its summer (and spring) moving beer garden series in Jamaica Plain starting this Friday.

Owned by Jamaica Plain residents Craig Panzer and Luis Espinoza, Roundhead Brewing, located in Hyde Park, had a successful rotating beer garden series last year, including at Jamaica Pond.

“[It’s] fitting that we start in JP – where Luis and I first met on the sidelines of our kids [Jamaica Plain Youth Soccer] games!” said Panzer. “JP with be a standing beer garden while we rotate through parks across the city!”

Roundhead Brewing will be at the old gas station at 561 Centre St., from noon to 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays for all of May. Roundhead will travel to South Boston, Copley Square, Roslindale, East Boston, Mattapan, and Brighton.

They’ll also be back at Jamaica Pond from August 11 through August 31 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 to 8 pm. There will also be food from the Work Hard Eat Good food truck.

Panzer added that for mobile operations, they’re buying a used van from his old Jamaica Plain mechanic. Roundhead also bought furniture for the gardens. The community is invited to support Roundhead Brewing’s mobile operations, and offering 50 Cerveza Que Reúne packages , and each one comes with Roundhead merchandise and the first distribution of their newest beer: Reúne, a Kiwicha IPA.