Salut! Spring Beer & Trolley Tour on Saturday

Jump on (and off) on a Spring Beer & Trolley Tour as it makes its way to local breweries, eateries and wine bars on Saturday.



The trolley will visit Jamaica Plain’s Drawdown Brewing and the Jeanie Johnston Pub & Grill, Antonio’s Bacaro in Hyde Park, and Midnight Morning in Roslindale.

Your ticket will include tastings and light appetizers at each restaurant + a history tour on the trolley. Attendees can start their tour at any of the four locations. You do need to denote where you’re starting based upon the ticket you buy by clicking here.

This event is sponsored by JP Centre/South Main Streets, Hyde Park Main Streets and Egleston Square Main Street.