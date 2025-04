Photos: Cherry Blossoms a Bloom in Arnold Arboretum…Going, Going…

If you haven’t gotten to the Arnold Arboretum to check out the resplendent cherry blossom trees, you’ve got another few days to do so — but act now — because they won’t be here for much longer!



This past weekend was the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Arboretum, which included taiko drumming, games, educational tables, art tables, and more.

If you can’t make it to the Arnold Arboretum, here are some photos for you to enjoy!