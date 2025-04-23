Daffodils Supporting Peace at Pinebank

Liz Zobel’s family have been working on a peace project for the last several years — using the daffodil bulbs the city hands out to residents — to create a daffodil peace sign at the Pinebank Promontory.

“Our goal is to plant enough to brighten up this busy intersection and spread joy!” said Zobel. “We have been adding to the corner slowly over four to five years thanks to the city bulb giveaways.”

Zobel said this past fall, her family thought they’d go bigger and purchased additional bulbs to fill out the peace sign. “A sentiment we all hopefully can get behind!” added Zobel.

The city offers the Boston Blooms with Daffodils program in September, providing more than 15,000 bulbs to community members, to plant them in public ways across Boston.