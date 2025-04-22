Former JP Neighborhood Coordinator, Citywide Latino Liaison, Alexandra Valdez Running for Boston City Council

Alexandra Valdez knows Jamaica Plain — she was the city’s neighborhood coordinator, worked in former City Councilor Matt O’Malley’s office, and was the citywide Latino liaison — and now she wants to add At-Large Boston City Councilor to her career accomplishments.

“I am running for Boston City Council because I believe in a Boston where every resident, regardless of their background or zip code, has the opportunity to succeed,” said Valdez via press release. “I am excited to bring my passion for public service to the Boston City Council. I will continue to be a strong voice for the people of Boston, and will continue to work tirelessly to make our city a more prosperous, accessible and economically vibrant place for all.”

There are four at-large city council positions, and all four current at-large city councilors are currently seeking reelection, so Valdez would have to pull an upset come November.

Valdez was born in La Vega, Dominican Republic, and then immigrated to Boston as a young child, and now is a mother and proud home owner in Hyde Park. She’s currently the executive director of Boston’s Cultural Affairs Department, a role that directly encompasses the city’s economic and cultural landscapes.

Her public service career began 10 years ago, working for O’Malley. She’s progressed through the city in numerous roles including Jamaica Plain’s Neighborhood Coordinator, citywide Latino Liaison, and Director of Boston’s Engagement Economic Mobility Lab.

Valdez highlighted numerous aspects important to her: affordable housing, expanding access to quality education for every student, and prioritizing support for small businesses.

Valdez is holding a kickoff campaign event tonight (Tuesday, April 22) in Jamaica Plain at The Haven from 6 to 8 pm.