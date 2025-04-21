Jamaica Plain’s Stephen Farmer Running Boston Marathon for Greater Boston Food Bank

Presumably there are many Jamaica Plain residents running today’s Boston Marathon including Stephen Farmer who is running for the Greater Boston Food Bank in the 129th running of the Boston Marathon.



The Greater Boston Food Bank is part of the Boston Athletic Association’s Bank of America Boston Marathon Official Charity Program, in which runners pledge to raise funds for a cause of their choosing.

This will be his third marathon and his first time running the Boston Marathon. He has volunteered at mile 25.1, the last hydration station, for every race since 2015.

“The scale of what GBFB does for the community is inspiring,” said Farmar. “My first volunteer event at GBFB over a decade ago really opened my eyes to the work food banks do and what’s really needed to address food insecurity. Having volunteered for both GBFB and the Boston Marathon for so long, I can’t wait to finally experience this race as a runner, representing an organization that’s been important to me and my family for many years.”

“The runners joining GBFB’s Boston Marathon team represent a group of uniquely dedicated hunger-relief champions, devoting countless hours of training and fundraising to empower our neighbors with access to the healthy food they need to thrive,” said Catherine D’Amato, President and CEO of GBFB. “Just like running a marathon, ending food insecurity is no small feat, but thanks to the incomparable perseverance of our runners and the communities supporting them, we’ll be one step closer to a hunger-free Eastern Massachusetts. We’ll be cheering for you at every mile!”