Parade Art Workshops and More Leading Up to WUTE Festival

The 47th Annual Wake Up the Earth Festival is on May 3, and there are numerous opportunities to get in the spirit of the Festival leading up to the parade.

While some of the parade art workshops have already occurred, there are more happening at the Connolly and Egleston libraries, and at Spontaneous Celebrations in the coming days. There will also be an Egleston Peace Garden Party and Workshop on April 30.

Also, if you want to get involved, attend the last WUTE Festival meeting on Sunday, April 27 at 6:30 pm at 33 Dalrymple St.

For more info about parades (check the flyer below) including where, when and who to contact if you’re part of a group who want to participate.