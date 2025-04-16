 Press "Enter" to skip to content

What Do You Think of Newly Remodeled Stop & Shop?

By David Ertischek on April 16, 2025

Last updated on April 15, 2025

If you’ve been to Jackson Square’s Stop & Shop the last several weeks you’ve seen that it’s been remodeled and there are more than 800 new products. And as we get used to the new layout, it may be harder to find some products, but then again, you’ll get to explore the aisles and find new products.

At the Stop & Shop ribbon cutting on April 11, 2025 (Photo by Stuart Cahill)

The new products include an effort to expand its multicultural assortment for Caribbean and West Indian brands, more international seasonings/spices/flavors, and more halal products in the dairy and grocery areas. They also expanded the grab and go prepared foods offerings.

Chef Paul Walhberg dished out some food as part of the celebration of the newly remodeled Stop & Shop on April 11, 2025. (Photo by Stuart Cahill)

To celebrate the remodeling, Chef Paul Wahlberg of the Wahlburgers chain, and brother of Donnie and Mark, visited the site on April 11, to meet with customers and provide samples. Stop & Shop also held a ribbon cutting and presented a check for $20,000 to the Rafael Hernández Dual Language K-8 School as part of its School Food Pantry Program. Since 2022, Stop & Shop has also donated close to $30,000 to the Margarita Muñiz Academy in Jamaica Plain.

So what do you think of the new layout and remodeling? Leave your comments below.

 

Post Views: 39

Published in Business

More from BusinessMore posts in Business »
View Previous Post
Built around 1858, the house at 19 Kenton Road, "...features…
Cresta Posts Box by CP