What Do You Think of Newly Remodeled Stop & Shop?

If you’ve been to Jackson Square’s Stop & Shop the last several weeks you’ve seen that it’s been remodeled and there are more than 800 new products. And as we get used to the new layout, it may be harder to find some products, but then again, you’ll get to explore the aisles and find new products.

The new products include an effort to expand its multicultural assortment for Caribbean and West Indian brands, more international seasonings/spices/flavors, and more halal products in the dairy and grocery areas. They also expanded the grab and go prepared foods offerings.

To celebrate the remodeling, Chef Paul Wahlberg of the Wahlburgers chain, and brother of Donnie and Mark, visited the site on April 11, to meet with customers and provide samples. Stop & Shop also held a ribbon cutting and presented a check for $20,000 to the Rafael Hernández Dual Language K-8 School as part of its School Food Pantry Program. Since 2022, Stop & Shop has also donated close to $30,000 to the Margarita Muñiz Academy in Jamaica Plain.

So what do you think of the new layout and remodeling? Leave your comments below.