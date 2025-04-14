 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Jamaica Plain Quilter Sews Up Ribbon at

By David Ertischek on April 14, 2025

Last updated on April 13, 2025

Jamaica Plain quilter Susan Krantz is quite the quilter, and she’s got a ribbon to prove it.

Krantz was awarded 3rd place at the Rhododendron Needlers Quilt Guild (RNQG)
quilt show titled A Ruby Celebration, because the organization was celebrating its 40th anniversary. The quilt show was on April 5-6 in Canton, and Krantz’s quilt “Graphic 1” was entered in the hand-pieced category.

Krantz joined RNQG in 2017 as part of her 50-year sewing journey.

“I kept all the precious scraps from my high school clothing days, saw a patchwork quilt in
Woman’s Day magazine, and the rest as they say is quilting history!” said Krantz.

Published in Arts and Jamaica Plain People

