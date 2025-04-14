Jamaica Plain Quilter Sews Up Ribbon at

Jamaica Plain quilter Susan Krantz is quite the quilter, and she’s got a ribbon to prove it.

Krantz was awarded 3rd place at the Rhododendron Needlers Quilt Guild (RNQG)

quilt show titled A Ruby Celebration, because the organization was celebrating its 40th anniversary. The quilt show was on April 5-6 in Canton, and Krantz’s quilt “Graphic 1” was entered in the hand-pieced category.

Krantz joined RNQG in 2017 as part of her 50-year sewing journey.

“I kept all the precious scraps from my high school clothing days, saw a patchwork quilt in

Woman’s Day magazine, and the rest as they say is quilting history!” said Krantz.