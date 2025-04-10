JPP Presenting: What’s Life Like as a Federal Worker These Days?

Like many federal workers, Katherine Royce continues to endure the day-to-day craziness of having a job, being fired from a job, having a court saying she can back to that job, and the uncertainty of it all.



On April 14, Royce will talk about her experience in a virtual online event sponsored by JP Progressives. Click here to register for the event that goes from 6 to 7 pm.

Katherine described her situation:

I am a recent law school grad and just started my first legal job at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in September 2024. I was fired illegally on 2/13 and un-fired on 2/20, possibly because I revealed live on national news that I was scared I would lose the health insurance to pay for an MRI to make sure the brain tumor that almost killed me in 2023 has not returned. Since then, I have been on administrative leave, with only a few tasks starting to trickle back in as court orders change.