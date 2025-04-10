JP Nonprofit Armenian Nursing Rehab’s Leader Appointed to Nursing Home Administrators Board

Jamaica Plain nonprofit Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (ANRC) Executive Director Renato de Leon was recently sworn in as a member of the Massachusetts Board of Nursing Home Administrators on April 2.

“We are extremely proud of Renato de Leon,” said Betsy Mullen, Chief Operating Officer of Legacy Lifecare, of which ANRC is an affiliate member. “It is an incredible honor to serve on the Massachusetts Board of Nursing Home Administrators. Ren’s leadership, vision, and insight have been invaluable in guiding ANRC’s residents and staff. Clearly, his intuitive understanding of long-term care is a tremendous asset to our organizations.”

de Leon brings 25 years of experience in the hospitality and senior living sectors to ANRC.

The Massachusetts Board of Nursing Home Administrators consists of the commissioner of public health or his designee, the commissioner of public welfare or his designee, the secretary of elder affairs or his designee, and 11 members appointed by the governor of Massachusetts. This board works to protect the health and safety of nursing home residents and ensures that nursing home administrators are competent and perform their responsibilities properly.

de Leon holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He is a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator in Massachusetts and is LEAN Principles Certified.

Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is a Jamaica Plain-based not-for-profit nursing and rehabilitation center that has been serving elders locally and internationally for over 100 years, owned by Armenian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA).