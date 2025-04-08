City Councilors, BTD, Residents Holding Hyde Park Ave Safety Walk at Forest Hills on April 12

Would you like to offer your thoughts on how to improve the safety of Hyde Park Avenue? You’ll have a chance to do so on Saturday at a Hyde Park Avenue Safety Walk that will include elected officials and Boston Transportation Department staff.
“Hyde Park Ave is long overdue for safety improvements,” said District 6 City Councilor Ben Weber. “While the city works on longer term safety infrastructure improvements along the Hyde Park Ave corridor, I join neighbors in asking for BTD to implement immediate safety improvements.”
The safety of the Forest Hills area has been a great concern for many, and only increased after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an MBTA bus last October at the intersection of Washington Street and Tower Street.
Hyde Park Avenue begins/ends at Woodlawn Street and heads towards Roslindale and Hyde Park, while Washington Street begins/ends from Woodlawn Street and heads towards English High School and Egleston Square.
Meet at the Forest Hills Station at 1 pm, and the walk will take place for two hours.