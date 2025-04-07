Double Parker Arrested with Firearm, Cocaine, Heroin, Crack, and Cash

A driver of a double parked vehicle drew the attention of Boston Police along Centre Street, which led to a Jamaica Plain man being arrested on firearm charges and possession of a few types of illegal drugs.

Around 2:26 pm on April 1, members of BPD’s Youth Violence Strike Force observed a motor vehicle double parked around 295 Centre St. They determined the vehicle did not have an inspection sticker.

The police followed the driver after he left his car to enter the rear hallway of a building, and the front seat passenger remained in the vehicle, according to the police. Officers asked the driver to provide a valid driver’s license, and he allegedly said he didn’t have one, and then allegedly gave officers a fake name. Upon further investigation they determined the driver’s real name and learned that his license was suspended.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered a Taurus G2C firearm with one round in it and seven rounds in the magazine. Officers also allegedly recovered two plastics bags of 27 grams of cocaine, two plastic bags of two grams of heroin, and two plastic bags of four grams of crack cocaine. Officers also recovered 75 grams of an unknown white powder and $828 in cash.

There was a front passenger, who was released at the scene after searching the vehicle.

Police arrested Youssouf Mboukoh, 22, of Jamaica Plain, on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Trafficking of Class B

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B

Operation After Suspension