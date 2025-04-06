Community Meeting April 10: Reopening Hennigan Pool, Future of Community Center

It’s been several years since the Hennigan Pool was full of water with happy swimmers, and residents have wanted it to be opened since it closed, and created a petition to get the pool reopened. With that in mind, there will be a community meeting on April 10 to discuss reopening the pool, and the future of the Hennigan Community Center.

The community meeting is being hosted by several politicians and organizations. Everyone is welcome to attend to talk about their hopes for the Hennigan Community Center which includes a 5-lane pool and an indoor basketball court.

The meeting will be at the Hennigan Community Center (200 Heath St.) from 6 to 8 pm on April 10.

