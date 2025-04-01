Community Meeting April 7: Discussing Redeveloping Monastery & Adding New Building at 920 Centre

There will be a public meeting on April 7 to discuss the latest proposal for the old Poor Clare Nuns Monastery along the Arborway into 38 senior rental units, and build a new building behind the existing monastery for 85 condos.

Boston’s Planning Department is hosting the virtual meeting for the 920 Centre Street proposal by the Arborway. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposal, and will include a presentation of the project followed by Q&A and comments from the general public.

In a previous community meeting, the Bulletin reported that Arnold Arboretum staff expressed concerns about the project affecting views and causing shadows as the new building abuts the Arboretum’s property line. Arboretum staff did also say they’re not against the project and welcome new neighbors, but needed to issue their concerns.

The proposed project consists of the complete renovation of the existing 50,000 sq. ft. monastery building into 38 senior rental units, with 25 units designated as affordable, and the construction of a new mass timber building behind the existing monastery with 85 condominium units. The proposal includes approximately 8,000 sq. ft. of amenity space, 118 parking spaces, 103 long-term bicycle parking spaces, and “significant public realm improvements to activate the Project Site and immediate surroundings.”

This meeting will be on Monday, April 7 from 6 to 7:30 pm, and can be accessed using this link: bosplans.org/ 920centrestreetpublicmeeting

Dial-in number: 833.568.8864

Meeting ID: 161 491 8422