Sad Day for Allandale Farm After Passing of Willard the Highland Steer

Allandale Farm had sad news to share this weekend — one of their beloved highland steer, Willard — passed away on Saturday.

Willard and his brother Curtis, are highland steer, a Scottish breed of rustic cattle. Practically everyone who’s gone Allandale Farm in the last 17 years has seen the duos and their shaggy black ‘dos. They became the mascots of Allandale Farm, and drivers would slow down to get a glimpse of the cows when passing by on Allandale Road, even if they weren’t headed into the farm’s parking lot. People, young and old, enjoyed visiting the duo as Curtis and Willard went about their days eating hay, alfalfa, standing or sitting (no matter the weather) in their large fenced in area.

In a Facebook post, Allandale Farm said there will be celebration of his life in the future, and that they’re giving Curtis lots of extra company and love, and would like everyone else to do the same.

We will miss you Willard! We offer our sympathies to Curtis and the Allandale Farm family.