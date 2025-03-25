Contest: Design the Jamaica Plain Open Studios T-Shirt

How cool would it be to design the upcoming Jamaica Plain Open Studios’ t-shirt? Pretty darn cool.

“It has been many years since we have had an official JPOS T-shirt! We are excited to bring back this tradition with a new spin…and it includes you!” said a JP Arts Council newsletter.

One winning design will be featured on the 2025 JPOS T-Shirt and be recognized in the JPOS email newsletter and on JPOS social media sites.

The winner will also receive a free T-shirt with their design on it, a $100 Blick Art gift card and free registration for JPOS 2025.

It’s free to enter your design. Submission deadline is May 15, 2025

JPOS 2025 T-Shirts will be on sale online this summer (more details to follow) and with limited availability at the event!

Details, Rules and Submission Informatio