After 100+ Years on Centre Street, George’s Shoes is Closing this June

After being in business on Centre Street for more than a century, George’s Shoes will be closing this June.

The business was founded by George Abrams in 1922, and sells shoes, handbags, jewelry, and a variety of other gifts from its store at 669 Centre St. The store previously celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2022.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce our retirement from the business after so many years of successful operation. We have been proud to serve you and the community for so long and extend our deepest gratitude for your patronage,” said owner Susan Baroff in a Facebook post , who said the business’ last day will be June 15, 2025.

Baroff said that retirement is a welcome rest and the owners will focus on health, family and travel. “This news may come as a surprise, and we have enjoyed our time in business and would like to thank all our customers for their loyalty and support over the years,” wrote Baroff. In preparation of closing, there will be a massive sale of fall/winter merchandise up to 75%, and spring merchandise is as marked.