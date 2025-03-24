Vote Now: Mozart Park Can Win $1 Million to Redesign Park

Mozart Park needs your help to win $1 million to get a brand new park.

Renovating Mozart Park is one of seven projects vying for the million as part of the Youth Lead the Change program. The project that receives the most votes will be funded and implemented by the city.

Between November 2024 and January 2025, more than 300 ideas were collected from youth across 23 Boston neighborhoods through workshops and online. A Curley School alumni currently working with Hyde Square Task Force, is leading the work on the redesign of Mozart Park.

After looking at all the ideas, the city’s Office of Youth Engagement Advancement (OYEA) researched the projects, refined them, worked with city officials and area experts to assess the feasibility of suggested projects.

This year’s seven projects are:

Keep Cool Boston Installing additional splash pads and water features in public parks to help young people keep cool in the Summer. These improvements would help prevent heat related emergencies, and provide a fun and refreshing amenity for residents. New Water Fountains for Community Centers Replacing or installing new water fountains at Boston’s community centers. Increased access to water fountains would help visitors stay hydrated and healthy. New Community Theater Converting space in a community center into a theater. This would provide more equitable access to community theater and film for Boston youth and allow more young people to get involved. Got Water 2.0 Building and installing new water fountains across Boston to improve public access to drinking water. Additional places for youth and residents to hydrate would improve safety in the Summer months and make hydration convenient. Wicked Free WiFi Parks Expansion Expanding Boston’s Wicked Free Wi-Fi network to public parks and spaces across the city. Free high-speed internet in Boston’s parks would facilitate outdoor learning, and promote digital equity. Renovating Mozart Park Investing in renovations for Mozart park in Jamaica Plain to modernize the park and add new amenities. Upgrades would include additional artwork by local artists. New and Improved Crosswalks Adding modern safety features to outdated crosswalks and intersections in areas around Boston with high instances of vehicle and pedestrian incidents.