Curley Student Mendez Pierre Shines with Piano Performance at the State of the City

Curley School 8th grader Mendez Pierre, a self-taught pianist, performed his original piece called “Dream” at the State of the City on March 19.

“Yesterday was nothing short of incredible. Mendez brought the house down at the MGM in front of 3,500 Bostonians, and it was a moment that left no one with dry eyes,” wrote Yamile Hernandez, family liaison for the Curley School.

If you want to see and hear Pierre play, you can start at around 24:30 to hear City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune’s powerful introduction of him.