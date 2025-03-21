 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Curley Student Mendez Pierre Shines with Piano Performance at the State of the City

By David Ertischek on March 21, 2025

Last updated on March 20, 2025

Curley School 8th grader Mendez Pierre, a self-taught pianist, performed his original piece called “Dream” at the State of the City on March 19.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey with Curley School 8th grader Mendez Pierre at the 2025 State of the City address.

“Yesterday was nothing short of incredible. Mendez brought the house down at the MGM in front of 3,500 Bostonians, and it was a moment that left no one with dry eyes,” wrote Yamile Hernandez, family liaison for the Curley School.

If you want to see and hear Pierre play, you can start at around 24:30 to hear City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune’s powerful introduction of him.

Published in Arts and Schools

