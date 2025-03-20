Hooray for Hybrid Witch-hazels at Arnold Arboretum

Hybrid witch-hazels are amazing!



Crosses between the Chinese species of witch-hazel (Hamamelis mollis) and the Japanese species of witch-hazel (Hamamelis japonica) all began at the Arnold Arboretum in the 1920s and ultimately resulted in the all-star Hamamelis × intermedia ‘Arnold Promise.’ Horticulturists around the world have been repeating this cross ever since, and each time, something different results. At the Arnold Arboretum, you can see 12 (!) different Hamamelis × intermedia cultivars in flower right now. They range in color from yellow (like the Chinese species) to deep red (more akin to the Japanese species), with petals that can be curled and kinky to smooth and almost straight. Floral aromas go from faint to full on perfume shop.

Since plants frequently lack reproductive barriers between related species, hybridization often leads to diverse horticultural outcomes that can surpass the characteristics of the parent plants. Pictured here are ten of the Hamamelis × intermedia cultivars at the Arnold. In order above: ‘Arnold Promise’, ‘Barmstedt Gold’, ‘Angelly’, ‘Pallida’, ‘Jelena’, ‘Feuerzauber’, ‘Ruby Glow’, ‘Diane’, ‘Hiltingbury’, ‘Tsukuba no Kurenai’ (truly astonishing)—and the two parental species, Chinese witch-hazel and Japanese witch-hazel.

What a great thing to reintroduce kissing cousin species from Japan and China to each other and let them make some magic. Whatever you do, get thee to the Arnold Arboretum asap. The witch-hazels are at their peak.

This article was originally published on the Arnold Arboretum’s website, and has been republished here with permission from the Arnold Arboretum.