Vote for Muñiz Academy Teacher to Receive Manilow Music Teacher Award: Students Would Win $5K for Instruments

If a Margarita Muñiz Academy music teacher wins the prestigious Manilow Music Teacher Award, the prize includes $5,000 in Manilow Bucks to purchase classroom instruments.

Dan Pessalano, is a dedicated music teacher at Margarita Muñiz Academy, who’s one of six local teachers nominated for the prestigious Manilow Music Teacher Award.

This award celebrates teachers who bring music to life for their students, and the top vote recipient in each city will receive $10,000 — a $5,000 cash prize for themselves, and the $5,000 in Manilow Bucks.

Click here to vote.