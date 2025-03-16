Closed Since 2023, Petition Calls for Hennigan Pool to Reopen

The Hennigan School Pool has been closed since 2023 due to needed maintenance, and a community petition is calling for it to be reopened this year.

The change.org petition calls for the reopening and activating of the 5-lane pool, as well as the “infrequently used” indoor basketball court and “underused” Jefferson Playground, which was created by Friends of BCYF Hennigan.

The petition says the pool is structurally sound, and the shuttering of the pool and inactivity of the Boston Centers for Youth & Family (BCYF) facility “has had a significant and harmful impact on all residents of Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, Roxbury, and surrounding neighborhoods.”

A city spokesperson said work done last summer to the pool included improvements to the main drain, pool liner replacement, deck retiling, acid wash, anchors, and ladders.

The city put out a bid for a maintenance contract in all school-based pools, such as the Hennigan Pool. This contract entered into effect in the last several weeks and a comprehensive assessment of all BPS pools and mechanical systems is now being determined. That assessment will be utilized to schedule work for the mechanical components of the Hennigan Pool, such as the filtration system, which needs to be addressed before the pool can reopen, according to a city spokesperson.

The city is repairing and renovating several city-owned pools, many of which were built in the 1970s. The pool at Curtis Hall was closed in November due to a broken heater, and the city previously had said they hoped it would be reopened this month.

This fiscal year, the city allocated $54.5 million in the FY25-FY29 capital plan for repairing and renovating the city’s pools.