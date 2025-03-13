 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Drawdown Brewing and Sam Adams Team Up for New Beer

By David Ertischek on March 13, 2025

Jamaica Plain’s most famous beer brand is teaming up with our neighborhood’s newest brand, to create a new beer.

Drawdown Brewing head brewer and owner Liz Nicol was invited by Sam Adams to collaborate on a beer as part of their Brewing The American Dream series — and came up with the Tiger Team brew.
Nicol developed and produced the spruce tip pale ale together with Sam Adams brewers, and it will be available starting March 20 at Drawdown and Sam Adam’s locations i.e. the brewery complex on Germania Street in JP.
More Drawdown news: they were also recently featured in an article from Forbes that highlighted 10 Female-Owned Breweries That Are Changing Craft Beer.”

