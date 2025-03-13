Drawdown Brewing and Sam Adams Team Up for New Beer

Jamaica Plain’s most famous beer brand is teaming up with our neighborhood’s newest brand, to create a new beer.

Drawdown Brewing head brewer and owner Liz Nicol was invited by Sam Adams to collaborate on a beer as part of their Brewing The American Dream series — and came up with the Tiger Team brew.

Nicol developed and produced the spruce tip pale ale together with Sam Adams brewers, and it will be available starting March 20 at Drawdown and Sam Adam’s locations i.e. the brewery complex on Germania Street in JP.

