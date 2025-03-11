Police Need Help IDing Person in Relation to Indecent Assault & Battery in Jamaica Plain

Boston Police are seeking help from the public to identify a person in relation to an indecent assault and battery that occurred in October in the area of Allandale Road and Centre Street.

The suspect is believed to frequent the area and speaks Albanian, according to the BPD post.

The Boston Police Department is actively investigating this incident, and anyone with information is urged to contact Sexual Assault Detectives at 617-343-4400. Community members wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).