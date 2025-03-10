Celebrate the Boston Women’s Heritage Trail in Jamaica Plain on March 15

To celebrate Women’s History Month the Jamaica Plain Historical Society is hosting a presentation by the Boston Women’s Heritage Trail on March 15.

In Jamaica Plain, there are several stops on the Boston Women’s Heritage Trail (BWHT) including the homes of Sylvia Plath, Mary Emilda Curley, the Tuesday Club (at the Loring Greenough House) and more.

The BWHT was created starting in 1989, when a group of Boston Public School teachers and students decided to highlight the overlooked contributions of women to Boston’s history. Modeled after Boston’s Freedom Trail and Black Heritage Trail, the BWHT celebrates the past accomplishments of remarkable women in Boston, claiming their rightful place in Boston’s history through education, reflection, and an interactive city-wide monument.

The BWHT has functioned as a volunteer-only program for the last 30 years, and they have developed self-guided walking tours in 14 Boston neighborhoods and identified 300+ landmarks across the city highlighting the unique contributions of women in Boston. They helped get the Boston Women’s Memorial erected on Commonwealth Avenue among other accomplishments.

In 2024, BWHT obtained its own 501c(3) status and this fall deployed some new trail markers in Jamaica Plain like at the corner of Centre and Thomas streets to recognize the Pauline Agassiz Shaw Plaque and Home. The BWHT will be hiring a new Executive Director in 2025. Come along to learn about exciting future plans the BWHT have for activating the powerful female side of Boston’s history.

This event is free and open to the public, and will be in a hybrid format. Please attend in person or, if you prefer, you can register to attend via Zoom using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YOIr99P5QJCuEPHh9Iy8_Q