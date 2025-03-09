Learn About Contracting Opportunities from White Stadium Project Team on March 12

The White Stadium Project team are hosting a virtual meet and greet on March 12 to give a high-level overview of contract opportunities, timelines, expectations, and more information.

Contractors will learn about opportunities related to the design, construction, and operation of White Stadium.

This is the first in an expected series of events hosted by the Department of Supplier Diversity, and other events will take place in person in the community surrounding Franklin Park, according to the city’s website.

This meeting is from noon to 1 pm, and you can register for the Zoom using this link.