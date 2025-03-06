Wu: ‘In Boston, We Don’t Listen to Kings’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu went to Washington D.C. to testify at the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform about sanctuary cities, and how Boston is one of the safest cities in the country.

At the hearing, Wu made it clear why Boston is the safest major city in the country:

“We are the safest major city in the country, because our gun laws are the strongest in the nation, because our officers have built relationships over decades, and because all of our residents can trust that they when they call 911 in the event of an emergency or to report a crime, help will come. This federal administration’s approach is undermining that trust,” testified Wu.

After spending six hours defending Boston from baseless attacks by MAGA Republicans, Wu sent out a message:

“They called me to Washington, D.C. to attack us over the very laws that form the basis of community trust that make Boston the safest major city in the nation—laws that ensure that Boston is a safe, welcoming home to all our residents.

The far-right Republicans who ran this hearing have no interest in the facts. If they did, they’d be asking about how to build partnerships back in their own districts like the ones we have in Boston between our Police Department officers, educators, businesses, faith leaders, and members of our community.

Instead, they are using our city as a punching bag for anti-immigrant rhetoric, political grandstanding, and Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda.

But in Boston, we know we’ve never listened to presidents, or kings – or presidents who think they are kings – when it comes to making OUR community stronger for our fellow neighbors.”

If Republicans in Congress want to help make our country safe, I have some ideas for them. pic.twitter.com/N4zu4we5Tw — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) March 5, 2025



Jamaica Plain’s Congressional representatives Ayanna Pressley and Stephen Lynch were both present at the hearing as member of the House committee.

“Mayor Wu came to Washington today to defend Boston, tell an accurate story of our vibrant and diverse city, and affirm that immigration is essential to the success of Boston – and she did not just meet the moment, she exceeded it,” said Pressley. “I was proud to stand with Mayor Wu today to denounce Trump and Republicans’ anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies that have only traumatized our children, risked public health and safety, and disrupted daily life. Republicans would be well-served to learn from Mayor Wu and her esteemed leadership.”

Before the hearing, Lynch told GBH that the Republicans were going to be the hearing into a show.

“The Republicans have put out a sort of a movie trailer about this hearing … they’re using this as a spectacle, you know, for ginning up the base and driving campaign donations into their accounts.”