New JP Library Exhibit Looks at ‘Mystical Ties Between Animal Forms and Ancestral Spiritualism ‘

Artist Audrey Diallo is inspired by her experiences in West Africa, which can be seen through her new exhibit at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library.

Diallo’s new exhibit, Viscera, is on view from March 6 – April 30, 2025, with a public reception to be held on March 6, from 5:30-7:30 pm.

Her work captures the beauty and wisdom she witnessed in communities of Guinea, Mali, and Senegal, drawing on the region’s life, art, and nature.

“Some experiences are beyond words,” said Diallo via press release. “But on canvas, I can express them fully.”

Viscera refers to the body’s internal organs, symbolizing life’s unseen core. Diallo “explores the mystical ties between animal forms and ancestral spiritualism” using black-and-white silhouettes on vibrant backgrounds. Diallo often features women as spiritual guides and caretakers in everyday rituals.

The annual rotating art program at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library, is in partnership with The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library. The exhibition space is located on the lower level.

This exhibition is made possible through the generous support of The City-Wide Friends of the Boston Public Library, a volunteer, community-based organization that seeks to enhance public awareness, recognition, status and financial support of the library system through advocacy and education.