Meet with JP’s Neighborhood Liaison on March 7

Neighborhood Services liaison Caroline Peters hosts weekly coffee hours, and this week’s meeting is being held at the Evergreen Eatery on March 7.

Weekly Coffee Hours are an opportunity to connect with the neighborhood liaison to receive support connecting with city departments, addressing any concerns, or just to say hello to connect joyfully.

This week’s coffee hour is hosted at the Evergreen Eatery (154 Green St.) from 10:30 to 11:30 am.