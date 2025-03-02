Nighttime Photo by JP Residnet of Jamaica Plain Dunkin’ Store Wins Award

You wouldn’t expect photo of a Dunkin’ donuts store to win an award. Enter Jamaica Plain’s Steve Garfield, and his nighttime photo of the Centre Street Dunkin’ store.

“My nighttime photo of the Jamaica Plain, MA Dunkin’ store taken with an Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max has been selected as a winner in the Plymouth Center for the Arts’ 11th Annual Photography Competition, which highlights the impact of mobile devices in creative image-making,” said Garfield.

Garfield said the exhibit features national and international artists showcasing the power of mobile photography. The top five awarded images will be framed and displayed at Plymouth, MA gallery from March 5 – April 4, 2025, and all winning entries will be displayed online.