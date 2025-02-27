Learn About Lt. Kitchell Snow, Aviation Pioneer, Instrumental in Creation of Boston’s First Airport

This bronze eagle by an unknown Japanese master marks the grave at Forest Hills Cemetery of Lt. Kitchell Snow.

Lieutenant Kitchell Snow was a notable figure in early aviation history, particularly in New England. Born on June 29, 1899 Snow came from a prominent family with deep roots in Massachusetts and Maine. He left Harvard College to serve in the French ambulance service receiving the Croix de Guerre from the French government. His passion for aviation led him to join the Royal Air Force during World War I, where he served as an aircraft officer. He was one of some 300 Americans who served with the British Flying Services in WWI. This experience fueled his enthusiasm for flight, and upon his return, he sought to further his education and career in aviation. Snow returned to Harvard University and graduated in 1922, balancing his academic pursuits with his growing fascination with flight.

Snow was an active member of the 101st Observation Squadron of the Massachusetts Air National Guard (this unit is known as the 101st Intelligence Squadron today). His role in the squadron allowed him to be deeply involved in the burgeoning field of aviation when it was still in its infancy. Snow’s efforts were instrumental in establishing an airport in Boston. Today, we know it as Logan International Airport today but it was a muddy area of Jeffries Point in East Boston called Boston Airport when Kitchell made history by landing the first aircraft there on June 13, 1923. This feat underscored his commitment to advancing aviation infrastructure and his desire to see flight become a pivotal part of transportation and communication. From 1923-1926 the air field in East Boston was only used for military purposes before commercial services first started.

Tragically, Snow’s life was cut short on July 24, 1923, when he died in an airplane crash at Boston Airport. He was piloting a former British training aircraft with two passengers when the engine failed shortly after takeoff. In an attempt to avoid landing in the water, Snow maneuvered the plane back towards the shore, but it crashed nose-first into the mud flats, resulting in his death. Despite the tragic end, Snow’s contributions to aviation and his pioneering efforts in early flight operations are remembered and honored. His legacy lives on through his contributions to aviation history and the early development of Boston Airport, which later became Logan International Airport. Snow’s dedication to aviation and his bravery in the face of danger are remembered by those studying early flight history. Snow’s story is a testament to the pioneering spirit of early aviators and their impact on the development of modern aviation.

Photograph by Charlie Rosenberg

