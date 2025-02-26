 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Papercuts Mourns Loss of Sammy the Bookstore Dog

By David Ertischek on February 26, 2025

Last updated on February 25, 2025

If you’ve been into the Papercuts bookstore it’s very possible you’ve seen Sammy the dog. Sadly, Sammy passed away last week.

Sammy the dog who worked at Papercuts.

Papercuts shared the news via newsletter:

“Last week, we said farewell to Sammy, our beloved bookstore dog. Sammy was a Papercuts celebrity, welcoming customers of all ages, and bringing good-dog-energy to the store. We will share plans for an appropriate remembrance at a future time, as we know she will be missed by many.”

We’ll miss Sammy.

