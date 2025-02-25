 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Skating Club of Boston, J.P. Licks Team Up for New Flavor in Honor of World Figure Skating Championships

By David Ertischek on February 25, 2025

With the ISU World Figure Skating Championships coming to Boston, J.P. Licks created a new ice cream flavor, The World’s Swirl.

J.P. Licks partnered with the Skating Club of Boston, the local organizing committee of the championships.

The World’s Swirl features blue cake batter ice cream with marshmallow swirl, and will be available for a limited time, from Feb. 19 through the end of the event on March 30, 2025.

“We are thrilled to work with an iconic local company like J.P. Licks on this perfect skating treat.  We have no doubt that skating fans from around the world will delight in one of Boston’s finest offerings,” said Doug Zeghibe, CEO and Executive Director of The Skating Club of Boston.

“J.P. Licks is excited to partner with the 2025 ISU World Figure Skating Championships on this exclusive flavor. It’s an amazing experience to be part of an event that brings so many athletes from around the world to Boston,” said Vincent Petryk, Owner and Founder of J.P. Licks.

The ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025 will be at the TD Garden from March 25-30.

