No One Hurt in Fire of 12-Sided National Register Historic Places Home on Cranston Street

Boston Firefighters knocked down a fire in a historic Jamaica Plain home on February 20, and thankfully no one was hurt.

The home at 17 Cranston Street is very unique United States National Register of Historic Places in 1987. Built in 1871, it is Boston’s only dodecagonal (12-sided) house, according to the Jamaica Plain Historical Society (JPHS).

The Boston Fire Department shared photos of firefighters combatting the fire.

Heavy fire knocked down , firefighters had to work off multiple ground ladders because of the house being located on the top of a hill with no access in the rear for the ladder trucks and the street being tight. pic.twitter.com/rEyzuV30jH — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 20, 2025



