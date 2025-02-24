 Press "Enter" to skip to content

No One Hurt in Fire of 12-Sided National Register Historic Places Home on Cranston Street

By David Ertischek on February 24, 2025

Boston Firefighters knocked down a fire in a historic Jamaica Plain home on February 20, and thankfully no one was hurt.

The home at 17 Cranston Street is very unique United States National Register of Historic Places in 1987. Built in 1871, it is Boston’s only dodecagonal (12-sided) house, according to the Jamaica Plain Historical Society (JPHS).

The Boston Fire Department shared photos of firefighters combatting the fire.


 

Published in History and Police and Fire

